

Makerere University administrative staff who worked during covid-19 total lockdown are bitter with the University administration’s failure to clear their allowances.

This follows issuance of a letter from the Acting University Secretary Yusuf Kiranda dated August 20, addressed to all staff at the University indicating that the University is currently faced with limitations in cash, and cannot respond to allowances claimed by staff who worked during the lockdown.

The deputy chairperson of Makerere University administrative staff association, Stephen Kalema says that these staff, most especially the non-teaching staff have been working even when the University was supposed to be closed.

He said that all those who have been working should be given an allowance to compensate for the risk and expense they have been incurring during covid-19 total lockdown.