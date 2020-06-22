

Makerere University staff have protested the search for the deputy vice chancellor finance and administration during the ongoing lockdown and closure of all institution of learning.

On June 2019, High Court Judge Musa Ssekaana nullified the appointment of Prof William Bazeyo on account that he was recruited irregularly and directed the University to conduct fresh search for the position.

According to Makerere University academic staff association (Muasa) chairperson Mr Deus Kamunyu, initiating this process during the lockdown is a disadvantage to some of the staff who may be interested in the position but unable to move around most, especially those in districts bordering other countries.

The staff are also protesting the manner under which the search committee was selected, accusing the vice chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe for peddling in the exercise much as he is the chairperson of the senate.

Meanwhile, Prof Nawangwe says that the staff are confused because the new and old Search Committees were appointed by Senate not by himself as being alleged.