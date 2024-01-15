A section of Makerere University staff under the Makerere University Academic Staff Association among other groups has vowed to strike today over salary.

Dr. Robert Kakuru, the association’s chairperson says they have waited in vain for government to align their salaries with staff from other public universities.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, has since urged the group to reconsider their impending strike and give government time to address salary harmonization.

“I appeal to them that they postpone the strike which was scheduled to begin on Monday and give time to Council and Management to continue engaging government agencies concerned with this matter and parliament”, said Mr. Nawangwe.

He says the harmonization exercise was completed last year, but that only came after the approval of the 2023/2024 budget and that when they put the matter back to Public Service, the Ministry assured that the allocated funds would be incorporated in the 2024/2025 financial year budget.

The move by university staff comes ahead of the institution’s 74th graduation ceremony, which will start on January 29, 2024.