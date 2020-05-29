Makerere University is still pushing for an opportunity to host the World Health summit that was supposed to be hosted by Uganda in April 2020.

Makerere University’s School of Public Health was to host this summit but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of health banned all public gatherings that attracted large numbers of people.

Prof. Charles Ibingira, the principal of the school tells KFM that they have written to the World Health Summit president seeking permission for Makerere University to host the conference next year after the covid-19 pandemic is contained.

He says this is still being discussed and once approved, scientists from across the globe will convene to discuss challenges and lessons learnt from the Covid -19 pandemic and devise ways of how best countries can prepare and respond to global health pandemics.