BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

The 12 students who were suspended yesterday from Makerere University have through their lawyers given the University management 48 hours to revoke the suspension or run to courts of law.

Makerere University Vice-Chancellor Prof Nawangwe on Monday evening suspended 12 students from the University for protesting against online lectures.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, Henry Byansi, the lawyer acting on behalf of the 12 students said that his clients were suspended on baseless and unfounded allegations and these were not given a fair hearing.

He says that these actions are unconstitutional, biased, and illegal, warning that if the suspension is not revoked by 11th February, they will run to courts of law.