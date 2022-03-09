BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

The office of the Vice-Chancellor at Makerere University has directed 8 students from various colleges to vacant the university premise over indiscipline.

The letters addressed to the 8 students separately, dated March 7 indicate that they destroyed 150 windowpanes across the 91 windows at both Mitchel and University hall.

According to letters signed by Prof Henry Alinaitwe, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, the University management on March 7 received a report from the dean of students on the violate clashes between Mitchel and University hall residents which occurred on March 6 at night.

Prof Alinaitwe further noted that management was further notified that the residents of the two halls mounted roadblocks in the wee hours of the night destroying a number of properties in altercations.

The University has started investigations into the matter and the said students are slated to be invited to appear before the disciplinary hearing on a date to be communicated to them in the due course.

The suspended students include Collin Chemonges Musiime (Engineering, Art and Design), David Mutesasira (Computing and information sciences) Luzze Muhammad (Humanities and Social Sciences), and Zekelea Sengendo (Veterinary medicine, Animal resource, and bio-security).

Others are Joel Mujulizi (Humanities and social sciences), Luzige Kizito (Health sciences), Yunusu Lubega (Engineering, Design art, and technology) and Raymond Ocheng (Schools of law).