Makerere University council has suspended the election of students’ guild leadership following the death of a student in a scuffle between supporters of warring political partie

The university council chairperson, Lorna Magara in a Thursday evening letter addressed to the university Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe and copied to the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, her deputy Thomas Tayebwa and the First Lady, Ms Janet Museveni who doubles as the Minister of Education and Sports, among others stakeholders, said the ongoing elections for the 88th Makerere University Students’ Guild leadership were suspended indefinitely “with immediate effect” due to the violent events that have reportedly characterized the electoral campaigns.

“Makerere University Council is appalled by the violent events that have characterized the electoral campaigns for the 88th Students Guild leadership, which resulted in the loss of the life of one of the young people participating in the campaign activities. The University Management and Council have repeatedly raised concerns about the persistent cases of indiscipline and violent altercations among members of the Students Guild and the Students Senior Common Room, which often resulted in damage to University property and injury to University Students and staff. Management and the Council have repeatedly engaged the Student leaders at the Guild and SCR levels to address the violent behaviour, but the engagements have not yielded any improvements,” Ms Magara said.