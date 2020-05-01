The Makerere University management is in talks with MTN to have students and lecturers access e-learning at no cost.

Following the closure of schools by President Museveni as one of the measures to minimize the spread of coronavirus, higher institutions of learning adopted e-learning as a mode of teaching their learners.

However, this has not been effective in the long run after students from various universities complained about the lack of data.

The vice-chancellor of Makerere University now says that he has held a successful meeting with Wim Vanhelleputte, the Chief Executive Officer on opportunities for collaboration between Makerere and MTN.

He says that the main focus is to create a way for students and staff to access E-learning resources at zero rates.