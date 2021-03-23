By Damali Mukhaye

Makerere University contracts committee has started the process of procuring a new gowns supplier ahead of the graduation ceremony slated for May this year.

Makerere University did not renew the contract of Team Uniform after it failed to supply all the required gowns during the 70th graduation ceremony that took place in January 2020.

Speaking to KFM, the Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe says the students will be able to buy gowns from the new supplier yet to be contracted.

The University in December 2015, contracted Team Uniforms company to supply graduation gowns for a period of three years starting with the 67th graduation ceremony up to the 70th.

However, the university came under attack by both students and the public after the company failed to avail gowns to students who had paid Shs98,000 for each of the traditional ceremonial attire.