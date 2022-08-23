BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

Makerere University has revealed that next academic year it will resume the 15 per cent tuition increment which was halted due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Makerere University Council in 2018 approved the 15 per cent tuition increment policy which was implemented during the 2018/19 academic year.

The same Council however in 2021 halted the policy for two years due to covid-19 constraints that left many parents penniless.

In an interview with KFM, Makerere Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, says this policy is now set to resume in 2023 to cater for the increasing cost of living in the country that has not spared academic institutions.

The 15 per cent tuition increment policy was supposed to be implemented every academic year for the next five years.

This meant that after five years, a student who would join the institution at the end of five years implementation of this policy would pay 75 per cent of tuition that was paid by a students before tuition implementation in 2018.

This policy took effect with students who enrolled for 2019/2020 academic year. This however triggered numerous demonstrations by the students who protested the 15 per cent tuition increment on