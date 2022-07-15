By Damali mukhaye

Makerere University Council is today set to hold an emergency meeting to consider further actions to address student indiscipline and violence at the Ivory Tower.

This follows the violence that led to the death of a student during yesterday’s campaigns and subsequent suspension of the guild elections.

The council chairperson, Lorna Magara indicates says management shall investigate all cases of violence in the electoral campaigns for the 88th Students Guild leadership and report to the Council for appropriate action.

Yesterday, the council announced that due to the violent events that led to the death of a student, the elections for the 88th Makerere University Students Guild leadership had been suspended indefinitely.

Also suspended is the Guild CareTaker Government and the Students Common Room.

The police spokesperson in an account corroborated by the Vice Chancellor Prof Banabas Nawangwe said that the deceased who was late last night identified as Betungura Bewatte, died upon arrival at the University hospital.

He confirmed that the deceased, a son of a legislator from Mitooma, was a second year law student at Uganda Christian University, Kampala Mengo Campus.

Police and an eye witness say that an altercation broke out between supporters of the leading guild presidential candidate , National Unity Platform’s Lawrence Alionzi, aka Dangote and Forum for Democratic Change’s Justus Tumushabe.

The heated race in which Alionzi was the crowd puller had attracted upto 16 contenders, including NRM’s Ibra Hussein.