By Damali Mukhaye

Makerere University Council has resolved to stop remitting all its staff retirement benefits to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) after the government approved its retirement benefits scheme (MURBS).

The Makerere University Council during its 153 meetings that were held last week on October 6, resolved that the University should effective July 1 start remitting all the staff savings to its scheme because their staff is no longer eligible to register and save with the NSSF.

When contacted yesterday, the University Secretary, Yusuf Kiranda confirmed the University Council Resolution saying the University has asked staff who were initially saving with the NSSF but wish to transfer their money to MURBS to do so.

The NSSF in 2018 sued Makerere University for non-remittance of statutory benefits for its staff.

The NSSF Managing Director, Richard Byarugaba said that the court case against Makerere is about the arrears the University is meant to remit to the Fund before MURBS was declared legal in June.

MURBS has a membership of 3,770 staff with over 200b worth of savings.