By Dorothy Nagitta | Monitor

The chairperson of the students’ electoral commission at Makerere University has disqualified two guild presidential aspirants from the race on allegations of holding an illegal electoral debate.

The two candidates are Ms Margret Nattabi and Mr Sulaiman Namwoza, who allegedly held an illegal guild presidential debate at Mitchell Hall on the night of April 5, in which one Robert Sserunjogi, a second year student from the College of Natural Science, was severely injured by unknown students before he was admitted at the university hospital for treatment.

