Police have revealed that the 20th September fire that destroyed Makerere University’s main building did not start from the upper floors as had earlier been predicted.

The Criminal Investigations Department spokesperson, Charles Twine has said that this has been a unanimous observation from experts from the works ministry, Makererere University Engineering department, and the police Forensic department.

Twine has told journalists that a complete report will be presented on Wednesday (7th October 2020) next week as they have not yet established the exact cause of the fire.

He also revealed that the two suspects they have in custody including a police officer are only held on negligence charges but are not directly pinned over the fire.