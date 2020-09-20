

The Vice Chancellor of Makerere University has revealed that the university will restore the Main Administration building in the shortest time.

”But we are determined to restore the building to its historic state in the shortest time possible,” he posted on his Twitter account.

While posting on his Twitter account, Prof Nawangwe says that the destruction is unbelievable.

“It is a very dark morning for Makerere University. Our iconic Main Administration Building caught fire and the destruction is unbelievable,” he said.

The main building that caught fire yesterday night at around 1:00 am housed nine offices.