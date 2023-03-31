In an incident of suspected suicide, Makerere University fresh graduate Flavia Nagasha was Thursday found hanging dead in a church in Rwampara District, Western Uganda.

Nagasha recently completed her bachelors of business administration at the university.

Makerere’s outgoing guild president Lawrence Alionzi condoled on social media suggesting that Nagasha has been battling an undisclosed sickness.

“I have learnt with great sorrow about her death. She is said to have been sick for some time. My Heartfelt condolences go to the family, friends and all the Makerereans. May her soul rest in perfect peace,” Alionzi wrote.

A friend to Nagasha who preferred anonymity in order to speak freely said: “The deceased even failed to make it to her February 2023 graduation day due to mental disorders- and often sought exorcism.”

“After running mad, she hanged herself. But prior to the tragedy, she had on several times been a victim of what was believed to be demonic attacks,” Nagasha’s female friend said.

She further indicates that Nagasha’s family buried one of its members last week.