By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Wandegeya awaits a post-mortem report from Mulago hospital to ascertain the cause of death of one James Eyangu.

The deceased whose decomposing body was found in his hostel room graduated from Makerere University last week with a bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Laboratory Technology.

Eyangu was also the former president of the College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Biosecurity.

Addressing journalists at the Naguru police headquarters, Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the deceased’s neighbour said she last saw him on Friday 21st May 2021.

His lifeless body was later discovered in his locked room at Elite Hostel.

Eyangu is commonly known for his role-play in the MTN Supu advert.