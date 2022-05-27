By Ritah Kemigisa

The last set of students will graduate today to conclude the five-day 72nd graduation ceremony of Makerere University.

Those to receive their awards today are students from the College of Engineering, Design, Art, and Technology (CEDAT) and the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHUSS).

On Thursday, the freedom square erupted in cheers as Makerere University Business School was officially recognized as its first female professor.

46 year old Prof Laura Orobi has been teaching at mubs since 2001 after being retained as a teaching assistant having graduated with a first-class degree in Business administration.

Her academic journey is that of a young girl from Ayivu county in the Arua District who beat the odds of being an orphan.

The five-day graduation has since over 12,000 students to graduate in various disciplines.