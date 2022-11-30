Seven out of the 10 Makerere University students vying for the Guild president seat yesterday outlined what they plan to do for students should they win the race.

Students at the top university in the country are slated to elect their Guild leaders today electronically (online).

Those who released their manifestos yesterday had similar pledges, with mutual grounds being increasing government students’ allowances, having students’ marks uploaded in time, and bridging the gap between the students and the university management.

The contestants all agreed that Makerere is no longer loved by the students, stressing that immediate actions are paramount to improve the image of the university.

Those contesting for the seat include Namirembe Blessious, Alionzi Lawrence, Ibra Hussien, Justus Tukamushabe, Calton Muhinda, Christopher Mugisa and Honest Natumanya.