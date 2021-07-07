By Damali Mukhaye

Officials from Makerere University’s School of Law have revealed that they will increase the enrollment of students into the law course to 500 from 300, after the school attained a new home.

The revelation followed the University Council allocating Shs7.3 billion to fund the construction of the new building to accommodate more staff and students.

The School of Law Principal, Prof Christopher Mbazira tells KFM in an interview that initially, the school would not increase students’ enrollment of students because they had limited space capacity.

He says that for now, they have a population of 1,000 students and an academic population of 40 and their current infrastructure would not enable the to increase the number of students as well as expand the faculty.

He thus says that with the new structures once completed, they shall expand both the staff and student to be able to train more lawyers in the country.