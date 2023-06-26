Makerere University has been named among the top 10 Sub-Saharan Africa universities. Four of the top 10 universities are from South Africa and two from Tanzania, with Makerere coming in fifth place.

The Times Higher Education’s (THE) inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa University rankings are topped by the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The second highest-ranked university is the University of Johannesburg in South Africa and in third place is Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences in Tanzania.

Phil Baty, Times Higher Education’s chief global affairs officer says the pioneering new ranking highlights the strongest universities in Sub-Saharan Africa across a comprehensive range of performance indicators covering five pillars: ‘access and fairness’, ‘Africa impact’, ‘teaching skills’, ‘student engagement’ and ‘resources and finance’.

The Sub-Saharan Africa University rankings produced in partnership with Mastercard Foundation, ranks 88 universities from 17 countries in the region.

This year’s THE’s Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings have officially been announced today at the organisation’s first forum in the region.