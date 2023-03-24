Makerere University has sacked at least six of its staff over their involvement in sexual harassment scandals.

The six, including one non-teaching staff and other five teaching staff, were involved in scandals recorded between 2018 and 2022.

Dr Euzobia Mugisha Baine, the director of Gender Mainstreaming Directorate at Makerere, said since 2018, her department has recorded a total of 30 cases of the vice and of these, six cases have been dismissed, one case was acquitted, five cases were investigated to the conclusion and these involve three staff and two students, while the rest are still under investigation.

In 2019, the university recorded six cases, which was the same case in 2021 and 2023, whereas in 2020 and 2022, the university recorded five and seven cases respectively. Read more