BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

Makerere University has set the dates for its 7nd graduation ceremony that will see over 14,000 students graduate with diplomas, Bachelors, master and PhD in various programs.

According to the circular addressed to the University top managers from the Academic registrar’s office, the University will hold its graduation ceremony on May 23 at the University’s main campus in Kampala.

The five days graduation ceremony will end on May 27.

The revelation comes when students from Makerere University Business Schools (Mubs) students are just sitting for their examinations and it is not known whether their results will be processed within the set three months.

Mubs is an institute affiliated to Makerere University, hence all its students are passed out at the same time with those at the main campus.

When contacted yesterday, the Vice Chancellor of Makerere University, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe said that if Mubs students are not ready by then, another graduation date will be set for them.