Makerere University staff have resolved to lay down their tools due to the management’s failure to harmonise their salaries, even after the government released funds for all public universities across the country.

Both teaching and non-teaching staff were scheduled to meet on Tuesday to declare a sit-down strike over salary harmonisation, but the meeting was interrupted by police.

In an October 1 circular signed by the chairpersons of the staff associations, the university management was accused of blocking the meeting, but one of the top managers, who preferred anonymity, said the meeting had to be stopped because President Museveni was expected to commission the university main building on October 2. Read more