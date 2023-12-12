By Noeline Nabukenya

Makerere University has started the search for a new chancellor to replace Prof Ezra Suruma who has served for the past eight years. Prof Suruma assumed office as the chancellor of Makerere University in January 2016 after being appointed by President Museveni on December 2, 2015.

According to a public notice issued by University Secretary Yusuf Kiranda on Monday, for one to qualify to enter the race, he or she must be a Ugandan citizen and not a serving member of any academic institution.

“Must be between the minimum age of 55 and the maximum age of 75 at the time of nomination.Is not a serving chancellor, vice chancellor or staff of any academic institution and not a registered student of Uganda,”the notice read in part.

The notice further requires the candi- date to have at least a bachelor’s degree from a recognised higher institution of learning with high integrity and good public relations.

The chancellor is appointed to the office for a term of four years, which may be renewed for one term. The outgoing chancellor took over office from Prof George Mondo Kagonyera, who served for two terms from October 23, 2007, to October 23, 2015.

He is the third non-Head of State Chancellor of Makerere University. The President is reserved with the powers to appoint the chancellor on the recommendation of the University Council as per Section 30 (1) of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act, 2001. The chancellor is the titular head of the university and presides at all assemblies,confers degrees, other academic titles and the distinctions of the institution. Makerere University has so far had five chancellors, the first being Apollo Milton Obote who served for two terms (1970-1975, 1981-1985).

Idi Amin also served as chancellor from 1971 to 1979, and President Museveni from 1986-2002. The first non-Head of State chancellor was Apolo Nsibambi who served between 2003 and 2007 before he was replaced by Prof Kagonyera.