Makerere University is stuck with 121,393 uncollected transcripts and certificates belonging to students who graduated from the institution as early as 1954, this publication has established.
The Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Prof Umar Kakumba, said the university has run out of space to keep the unclaimed documents that it intends to put on display to allow the owners to pick them.
“We import materials to make these transcripts and certificates expensively. It does not make sense if the owners do not pick them,” he said in an interview last Thursday.
Monitor has established that of the 121,393, 118,695 are certificates, while 2,698 are transcripts. Read more here.