Police in Kampala have arrested Mr. Augustine Ssekajugo, 22, a second-year student of Dental Surgery at Makerere University whom they smoked out from his hideout in Butama village, Nakalama parish in Iganga district.

The victim-turned-suspect, disappeared on May 2, 2023, from his hostel room, leaving all his phones behind, something police say was intentional.

According to police spokesperson Mr. Fred Enanga, the Directorate of Crime Intelligence in coordination with Iganga Police, on May 19, 2023, tracked down Ssekajugo after an exhaustive search.

Mr. Enanga said their task teams established that Ssekajugo had made up the whole story.

“He (suspect) purposely cut off all communication and contact with his relatives. It was established that he staged the kidnap after he spent his tuition fees in a sports betting scheme. He decided to disappear from his relatives, and rented a room in Butama village where he was going to start coaching lessons,” Mr. Enanga noted.

After 17 days of ‘self-kidnap,’ police have arrested and transferred him to Wandegeya police station pending court trial.

“We do strongly condemn the act because it created panic and fear to his immediate family and relatives which they should not have endured,” said Mr. Enanga

Police have meanwhile urged members of the public to desist from such acts of deceit, where kidnap is used as a tool of fraud.