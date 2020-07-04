A third year Veterinary student at Makerere University who was beaten up by a mob last Sunday has passed on today Mulago hospital before giving his side of the story.

The deceased Emmanuel Tegu, was on sunday(28 June) rushed to Mulago by police after officers responded to alert calls that a mob was roughing him up near Lumumba Hall in Makerere University.

Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says they found unidentified him lying unconscious with several injuries.

Onyango says statements have been recorded from the police officers, who responded to the distressed call and other witnesses as inquiries into the homicide continue.

He has also dismissed reports that the deceased was beaten by LDU officers as security at the university is being managed by Police and private security firms.