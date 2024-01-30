Richard Ssebuganda, a Makerere University student who lost three fingers on his right hand when a teargas canister exploded in his Lumumba Hall room, is among the 12,913 graduates receiving degrees at the ongoing 74th graduation ceremony in Kampala.

Ssebuganda graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Science from the College of Health Sciences. He joined Makerere University with all his fingers but faced a life-altering incident in February 2022 during a protest led by the former Guild president, Shamim Nambassa.

“I want to do medicine and law because my dream is to become a medical lawyer,” Ssebuganda told KFM shortly after graduating on Tuesday.

The protest, aimed at ending online lectures, escalated into a confrontation with the police, who fired tear gas and live bullets into students’ halls of residence. Ssebuganda was in his third year pursuing Medicine and Surgery when the incident occurred.