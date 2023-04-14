Makerere University students are today going for a virtual poll as they elect the 89th Guild leadership. A total of nine students have since expressed their interest in the guild presidential race.

At first, the elections had attracted 11 aspirants before the disqualification of two National Unity Platform (NUP); Ms. Margret Nattabi and Mr. Sulaiman Namwoza, who are accused of holding an illegal guild presidential debate at Mitchell Hall on the night of April 5.

According to the chairperson of the electoral commission, Levi Tshilumba, over 10,000 voters have been registered in the system.

The nine guild aspirants in the race who are appearing on the ballot paper today include; Sabiiti Akankunda, Julius Birigwa, Robert Maseruka, Baraka Nkoyooyo, Oremo Odwee, Mark Ssebunya, Andrew Lubinga, Evans Murungi and Emmanuel Wanyama.