

A company that was contracted by Makerere University to supply graduation gowns to the students has run to Commercial Court seeking to recover more than Shs2billion in arrears.

Team Uniform Limited contends that on December 22nd 2015 it was contracted for a period of three years to supply customized graduation gowns each at Shs90,000 inclusive of a ten percent fee for the University on each gown supplied for the 67th up to 70th graduation ceremony.

In line with the contract terms, the company reportedly started the process of production of graduation gowns for the 67th ceremony.

However, for the 67th and 68th ceremonies, the company was allegedly required to sale the gowns directly to the students and later remit the proceeds equivalent to 10 percent as a commission to the university.

But the university allegedly allowed its students to purchase counterfeit or uncustomised gowns from Wandegeya vendors and Makerere University staff thereby undermining the company’s sales.

The University towards the 69th Graduation ceremony without consent of the company reportedly changed the mode of payment for gowns putting the gown fees into the graduation fees.

The University has been summoned to submit its defense within 15 days before hearing can commence.