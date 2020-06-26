Makerere University has suspended admission to the bachelor of Dental and Surgery course for the 2020/2021 academic year.

According to the circular from the University Academic Registrar Alfred Masikye the decision follows guidance from the joint East African medical and dental council which deferred this course until further notice.

He says that all private students should adjust their choices to other programs because the University has also recalled the advert published recently in the media.

He also says that those who had already been admitted on government sponsorship will be given other courses according to their cut off points.

The East African Council early this year closed dental schools in various Universities,Makerere Inclusive after they failed to meet the requirements.

Makerere says they are working tirelessly to meet the requirements.