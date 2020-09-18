

Makerere University management has revealed plans to re-open the institution in October for only finalist students undertaking medical courses.

In a press statement, the Academic Registrar Alfred Masikye –Namoah, says all final year students are expected to return on 3rd October.

He says all learners are therefore required to report to their respective deans in the colleges of health sciences for detailed information.

According to Masikye, schedule for semesters shall cover 8 weeks, 5 of which will be for teaching and 3 for examinations with all students to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures.

The National Council for Higher Education on 1st September wrote to all institutions of learning clearing them for re-opening with finalist’ students undertaking medical courses.