

Makerere University management has issued guidelines for re-opening of the second semester for final year students should the June 4 plan be maintained by President Museveni.

President Museveni in his 13th address to the nation said schools and universities would be re-opened on June 4th but for only candidate students.

According to a May 26th circular from the office of the Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe addressed to all college principals, the University will open on June 20th and close on 7th August.

Nawangwe has directed the Deans of Schools to avail the list of all final year students with their telephone numbers and schools that have been teaching online and how much they have covered and what they had not.

He has also asked for the list of schools that have not been teaching before the end of this week.

When KFM contacted, Prof Nawangwe said these were mere proposals for discussion by the top management.