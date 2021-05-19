By Damali Mukhaye

Makerere University will be graduating the third batch of its students from various colleges today.

Students from the College of Business and Management Sciences, Computing and Information Sciences, and Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-security will graduate today.

During yesterday’s graduation ceremony, the chancellor of the University, Prof Ezra Suruma advised graduands to the new parish model to improve the livelihoods in their villages.

He says that the parish model that is now being popularized aims to increase agricultural productivity through the country and they should embrace this as opposed to waiting for donors to improve their villages.

The five days ceremony that ends on Friday will see over 12,000 students graduating.