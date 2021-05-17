By Damali Mukhaye

Makerere University 71st graduation ceremony kicks off today at its main campus in Kampala.

The university Chancellor, Dr. Ezra Suruma will confer degrees and award diplomas to over 11, 000 graduands during the five- day ceremony that kicks off today till Friday.

The Principal Communication Officer, Rita Namisango said earlier that the University Senate in its 169th meeting held on March 24 approved the proposal from the Ceremonies Committee to host a blended graduation ceremony.

This means that only students with first class, master’s students and PHD students will attend the function physically while others will attend it virtually.

According to the schedule, students from the School of Law, College of Health Sciences and College of Natural Sciences will graduate today.

While the Colleges of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences as well as that of Education and External Studies will have their students graduate tomorrow.