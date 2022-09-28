Makerere University has postponed the reporting date for all first-year students by two weeks. The freshers were expected to kick off their 2022/23 academic year on October 1, but according to communication from the university Vice Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, they will report on October 15.

During an interview, Prof. Nawangwe said the affected students are both undergraduates and graduates.

He explained that the university got some delays during the admission process, hence they could not start on October 1 as earlier anticipated.

He added that they (Makerere University) have not yet issued admission letters to first-year students which is crucial before reporting.

Prof. Nawangwe further explained that the new development does not affect continuing students, whom he said should go ahead and report on October 1.