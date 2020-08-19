

Makerere University has released the admission lists and Cut-Off Points for Privately Sponsored Students for the Academic Year 2020/2021.

According to the Academic Registrar Alfred Masikye, the University will receive appeals against non-admission to Makerere University programs under the Private Sponsorship scheme for 2020 – 2021 Academic Year with effect from 20th August 2020 to 4th September 2020.

He says that those to appeal must have applied online and paid the application fees by the deadline which was 30th June 2020 and should have met the cut off points for any of the programs applied for.

The University usually admits over 14,000 students each academic year.

The Vice chancellor of Makerere University Prof Barnabas Nawangwe had earlier said that they received over 25,000 applicants this year which was done online and yet they wanted only 14,000.