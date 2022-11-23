A Makerere University lecturer has been arraigned before Buganda Road magistrates Court for allegedly assaulting two of his female students.

57-year-old Bernard Wandera has appeared before grade one magistrate Fidelis Otwao and denied two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has however been released on a cash bail of Shs1.5 million and each of his five sureties was ordered to sign a non-cash bond of Shs. 50 million.

The university don has also been ordered to deposit his original National ID in court and a letter from the LC1 chairperson of his area of residence.

The trial magistrate has adjourned the case until December 15th, 2022 after a resident state attorney Joan Keko informed Court that investigations into the case are complete and that state is ready to start prosecuting the suspect.

Prosecution states that on November 17th, 2022 while in CTF 1 lecture room at Makerere University, Wandera assaulted Patricia Aikoro and Prisca Mirembe thereby causing them actual bodily harm.