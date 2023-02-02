By Dorothy Nagitta | Monitor
Makerere University has been ranked 13th among Africa’s best universities, and top-most outside of South Africa and Egypt, according to the latest webometrics rankings.
Kampala International University and Mbarara University of Science and Technology came in second and third positions respectively in Uganda, followed by Kyambogo and Gulu universities.
The Webometrics Ranking of World Universities is an initiative of the cybermetrics lab, a research group belonging to the Consejo Superior De Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC), the largest public research body in Spain.
The Webometrics survey that evaluated 11,993 universities worldwide based on their excellence, openness, and impact, put Makerere University in 13th position.
Out of 2,089 universities across the African continent, Makerere University is ranked 30th in terms of Impact and visibility, contributing to 50 percent of the rankings.
Makerere is also ranked 37th and 28th in terms of openness and excellence, contributing to 10 percent and 40 percent respectively. Impact/visibility looks at the number of links in the Web pages that refer to or have information about Makerere University.
Transparency or openness focuses at the number of citations of the works or articles by the staff of Makerere while excellence considers the number of papers among the top 10 percent cited in each discipline in the last five years. Read more