Makerere University will hold its 74th graduation ceremony from January 8 to 12, 2024 KFM has learnt. The week-long graduation ceremony will see at least 13,000 students graduate in various disciplines.

The University Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe says the Senate will in October meet to consider the final graduation list.

He says that the results and marks of various students are at the college level, but most colleges have already held academic board meetings to approve the results.

This is the first time the institution is holding its graduation in January after the Covid-19 pandemic that disrupted the institution’s academic calendar.

Makerere held its 73rd graduation ceremony this year in February but Prof Nawangwe said that the institution is slated to go to normalcy next year in August.

Meanwhile, the academic registrar’s communication indicated that the new academic year 2023/24, starts on August 19, 2023, with the fresher’s orientation.

Teaching and learning are slated to commence on August 26 when the continuing students are also expected at the institution to kick-start their new academic year.

The institution last month released the list of government-sponsored students and is yet to release the list for privately sponsored students who are all expected to start next month.

The academic registrar, Prof Buyinza Mukadasi indicated that all beneficiaries of the government sponsorship are expected to start picking their admission letters from their respective colleges.