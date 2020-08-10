The acting deputy vice-chancellor finance and administration at Makerere University Prof William Bazeyo has called for an internal resolution system to save billions of shillings lost in court cases.

According to Bazeyo, Makerere University is currently battling over 100 cases in various courts, some of which could have been avoided through an internal resolution system for staff and administration.

He challenges the university’s accounting officer to up his game and ensure that such cases are resolved through dialogue and court should be the last resort.

Bazeyo was this morning making a public presentation for the substantive job of the deputy vice chancellor finance and administration.