By Stephen Otage

Makerere University says it is going to reduce undergraduate admissions by 10 percent to increase on its research capacity.

Prof Barnabas Nawangwe the Vice Chancellor says they want to raise the number of students on graduate programs from the current 6,000 to 10,000.

Earlier, Yusuf Kiranda the acting University secretary explained that much as the university previously thought it was generating revenue from the big number of student admissions, the current student population of 35,000 is over straining the university resources.

He adds that more admissions are making the university incur losses because of maintaining the additional students.

However, Prof Nawangwe denies this saying they have adequate facilities to cater for the student population, quickly adding that they instead want to increase the number of students studying online.