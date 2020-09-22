

Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof Banabas Nawangwe has revealed plans to have fire hydrants installed at the institution to prepare for fire outbreaks in future.

This followed the fire that gutted the University main building on Sunday causing massive destruction.

Nawangwe says that the university will also overhaul the entire drainage system for this purpose.

Since the fire broke out, the university has been under attack for lacking fire hydrants, something that made it difficult for the fire brigade to put out the fire quickly since water had to be fetched from outside the university.