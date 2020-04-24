Makerere University has suggested the possibility of re-opening for the resumption of the second semester on May 9th if the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted by president Museveni on May 5th.

The university Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe says the second semester which started on 18 January was supposed to end on 27th June, but the government ordered closure of all education institutions before the date to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

He says in the event that the lockdown is lifted, teaching will resume for 4 weeks before exams begin, running for three weeks.

Nawangwe adds that first-year students will join the University on 15th August while those continuing will report on the 22nd August and stay on till December.

Meanwhile, he says that the above are only proposals based on assumption that the lockdown will be lifted, the schedules could change accordingly.