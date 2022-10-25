Makerere University is set to hire at least 80 teaching and non-teaching staff from various colleges and schools at the institution.

The University is slated to hire 46 academic staff (24 assistant lecturers and 22 lecturers) who will teach learners and 34 non-teaching staff.

According to the qualifications listed, one should be a Ph.D. holder and below the age of 55 years of age to apply for the lecturer slots and possess a master’s and bachelor’s degree to apply for assistant lecturer.

Makerere University is also slated to hire three directors for Jinja campus, graduate research training, and Makerere University Institute of Social Research (MISR). These should be Ph.D. holders at the rank of professor and associate professors.

The institution that just celebrated 100 years in existence is also slated to hire technical assistants (5), librarians (5), directors (3), legal officers (2), custodians (2), and principal technicians (2) among others.

Mass recruitment at the institution comes a few months after over 17 senior teaching staff and non-teaching staff resigned from the institution over various reasons.

The Vice-chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has revealed that the university is trying to replace staff who have resigned from the institution or reached their retirement age.