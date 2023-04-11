By Kevin Githuku

The administration of Makerere University has been urged to uphold the freedom of expression of students.

The call comes at a time when two candidates for the forthcoming 89th presidential guild elections, Margret Nattabi and Sulaiman Namwoza were disqualified for allegedly participating in open-air campaigns at one of the halls of residences at the university.

The public engagements also left two students suspended from the university. The University management has since banned political parties in student guild elections.

Speaking to KFM, Ivan Bwowe, a former guild president has condemned the University for meddling in the political affairs of the students which are supported by the constitution

“The office of the guild president is a political office… the actions of the administration are unconstitutional and uncivilized,” Bwowe told KFM.