The long-awaited renovation process of Makerere University’s Lumumba Hall of residence in Kampala will commence on June, 28, 2023, KFM has learnt.

The revelation was made by Mr. Adroni Rodney, the university’s students guild minister for production and estates in a statement shortly after attending a site hand-over ceremony on Tuesday June 27.

Adroni says the 12-month renovation process will cost Shs9 billion as the university moves to improve its face following unending complaints about dilapidated halls of residence at Uganda’s oldest public university.

“The contract was awarded to NEC Construction Company Limited and preliminary building works to start as early as the 28. June 2023,” Adroni’s statement reads in part.

The university also plans to renovate Mary Stuart Hall after Lumumba, according to Adroni

Lumumba Hall was built in the late 1960s and was opened in 1971. It was named after Patrick Lumumba, a freedom fighter in Congo Kinshasha and it is the biggest hall at the university with resident students calling themselves ‘Elephants’.