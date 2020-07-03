In a rather dramatic turn of events, the police have now said that the man who died during a scuffle between police and an armed group that had gone to illegally evict residents in Makindye was killed by a mob.

Luke Owoyesigyire the deputy police spokesperson Kampala metropolitan says a post mortem report indicates that the deceased, Farouk Mutakaya, a resident of Bwaise II in Kawempe Division died of injuries inflicted on him by blunt objects implying he was beaten to death.

The armed group reportedly was transported in a motor vehicle registration number UBC 337A to effect an illegal eviction at the home of a one Abdu Mbeera a resident of Kifampa zone Makindye ll parish, Makindye Division in Kampala district.

The said eviction was after one of the sons claimed to have sold the land to a city business man.

Responding to an alarm from the affected residents police fired bullets to disperse the machete-wielding group that has descended on the houses, bringing them down with hammers.