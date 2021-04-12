By Lukeman Mutesasira

Makindye west MP Allan Ssewanyana has announced his bid to run for the Federation of Uganda Football Associations, FUFA presidency.

Addressing journalists today, Ssewanyana pledged to make football an enjoyable environment for all stakeholder once elected as the FUFA president.

He has meanwhile asked the current FUFA president Moses Magogo who has since announced his bid to return for the third term to step aside.

Ssewanyana has used the occasion to remind the press men and women that Magogo is not the right candidate following the petition he made against him in 2017 for the alleged resale of the 2014 world cup tickets.

Using these grounds, Ssewanyana now argues that Magogo should not contest again, vowing to file a case against his alleged corruption tenure if he does not make accountability in the next seven days.

Ssewanyan’s bid in the 2013 elections was eliminated on technicalities.